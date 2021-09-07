Mineral Wool Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2024

— Global Mineral Wool Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mineral Wool in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Upcoming opportunities for the mineral wool players are the emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region. This is because of the fact that China and India are developing at a faster rate and coming up with large scale commercial, residential, and industrial construction projects.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JOHNS MANVILLE

KNAUF INSULATION

OWENS CORNING

PAROC

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL

SAINT-GOBAIN

URALITA

IZOCAM

USG

POLY GLASS FIBER INSULATION

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fire protection

Thermal

Acoustics

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mineral Wool Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Glass Wool

1.2.2 Stone Wool

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fire protection

1.3.2 Thermal

1.3.3 Acoustics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 JOHNS MANVILLE

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mineral Wool Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 JOHNS MANVILLE Mineral Wool Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 KNAUF INSULATION

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mineral Wool Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 KNAUF INSULATION Mineral Wool Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 OWENS CORNING

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mineral Wool Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OWENS CORNING Mineral Wool Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 PAROC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mineral Wool Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PAROC Mineral Wool Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mineral Wool Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL Mineral Wool Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 SAINT-GOBAIN

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mineral Wool Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Mineral Wool Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

