Motorcycle Batteries 2018 Global Market Key Players – GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, ENERSYS, BS-Battery – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Motorcycle Batteries market status and forecast, categorizes the global Motorcycle Batteries market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Most motorcycles work on a 12-volt battery, which is made up of a plastic case containing six cells. Each cell is made up of a combination of positive and negative plates dipped in a dilute sulfuric acid solution called an electrolyte. Each cell within this setup has a voltage of around 2.1 volts when fully charged.

The preference for lithium-ion batteries is increasing because it has a high resistance to self-discharge. Lithium-ion batteries can hold the charge for several months as their self-discharging is ten times lower in comparison to the self-discharge of standard lead–acid batteries.

Lead-acid batteries lose its efficiency over a period due to the formation of sulfates, which is resulted from the immersion of lead plates in the sulfuric acid.

The global Motorcycle Batteries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GS Yuasa

Exide Technologies

ENERSYS

BS-Battery

Batterie Unibat

Bosch

Leoch Battery

Southern Batteries

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lithium-ion batteries

Lead-acid batteries

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Offline sale

Online sale

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Motorcycle Batteries capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Motorcycle Batteries manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Motorcycle Batteries Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motorcycle Batteries

1.2 Motorcycle Batteries Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Motorcycle Batteries Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Motorcycle Batteries Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Lithium-ion batteries

1.2.4 Lead-acid batteries

1.3 Global Motorcycle Batteries Segment by Application

1.3.1 Motorcycle Batteries Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Offline sale

1.3.3 Online sale

1.4 Global Motorcycle Batteries Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Motorcycle Batteries Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 24 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Motorcycle Batteries (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Motorcycle Batteries Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Motorcycle Batteries Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Motorcycle Batteries Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Motorcycle Batteries Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Motorcycle Batteries Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Motorcycle Batteries Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Motorcycle Batteries Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Motorcycle Batteries Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Motorcycle Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Motorcycle Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Motorcycle Batteries Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Motorcycle Batteries Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Global Motorcycle Batteries Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 GS Yuasa

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Motorcycle Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 GS Yuasa Motorcycle Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Exide Technologies

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Motorcycle Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Exide Technologies Motorcycle Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 ENERSYS

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Motorcycle Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 ENERSYS Motorcycle Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 BS-Battery

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Motorcycle Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 BS-Battery Motorcycle Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Batterie Unibat

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Motorcycle Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Batterie Unibat Motorcycle Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

