Network Monitoring Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Network monitoring is the use of a system that constantly monitors a computer network for slow or failing components and that notifies the network administrator (via email, SMS or other alarms) in case of outages or other trouble. Network monitoring is part of network management.
Increasing network complexity, converging technologies, and growing implementation of virtualization are expected to transform network management technologies, tools, and practices.
In 2018, the global Network Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deep Software
Webroot Software
Netreo
Black Duck
VictorOps
EventTracker
Soneco
ManageEngine
SysAid Technologies
Splunk
Domotz
Datadog
NetCrunch
EventSentry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Governments
Corporations
Individuals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
