Offshore Wind Market: By Component, Location, Capacity, Region, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Dynamics, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive landscape, Key Players and Forecast

In this report, the Global Offshore Wind market was valued at USD 22.85 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 72.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period.

“Offshore Wind Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Offshore Wind Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

The continuous growth is attributed to the growing demand for clean energy for protecting the environment and decrease the carbon emissions by generating power from renewable resources. Offshore wind energy forms an integral part of clean energy resources and possess higher capacity factor in comparison to onshore wind. Offshore wind technology includes inshore water areas as well including creeks, lakes, and sheltered coastal areas, utilizing conventional fixed bottom turbine technologies and deep water areas utilize floating turbines.

Shifting preference of consumers, growing demand for conventional sources of energy and rise in demand for electricity consumption are major drivers of the global offshore wind market. However, less investments and high initial costs tends to hinder the growth over the forecast period. Although, increasing R&D activities in cheaper products has anticipated paving new opportunities for offshore wind market.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on component segment, the report includes the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Turbine

• Substructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

On the basis of capacity, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Upto 1 MW

• 1-3 MW

• 3-5 MW

• 5 MW and Above

Based on location, the market has been bifurcated into:

• Shallow Water

• Transitional Water

• Deep Water

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Offshore Wind for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in offshore wind market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including Enercon GmbH, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies Co. Ltd, Gamesa Corporacion Technologica S.A., Siemens Wind Power, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Nordex S.E., Upwind Solutions Inc., Suzlon Group, and GE Wind Energy.