Physical Security Information Management Market Research on Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) system is a software that is utilized for systematizing and improving operations for physical security management and reporting. It is intended to assimilate security applications via one common user interface. Situations are proactively resolved by collecting events from obtainable information and security devices and linking them to empower personnel. This system needs integration and coordination of technologies with the information technology processes that administer the management of administrative data.

PSIM helps in enhancing security services and efficiency for better accountability. Collection, analysis, verification, resolution, reporting and audit trail are some of the capabilities of a complete PSIM software system. The main benefit in executing PSIM based integration is that it is able to link systems at data level which includes CCTV-Closed Circuit Television, fire detection systems, video content analysis, access control systems, security alarms and others. It also allows a greater degree of interoperability and is very beneficial in network based connectivity.

According to this study, over the next five years the Physical Security Information Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Physical Security Information Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Physical Security Information Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Physical Security Information Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

PSIM+

PSIM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial

First Responders

Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tyco international

Intergraph

Genetec

Axxon Soft

Vidsys

CNL

PRYSM Software

Quantum Secure

Verint Systems

ela-soft GmbH

Advancis Software＆Services GmbH

Intergrated Security Manufacturing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

