Physical Security Information Management Market Research on Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) system is a software that is utilized for systematizing and improving operations for physical security management and reporting. It is intended to assimilate security applications via one common user interface. Situations are proactively resolved by collecting events from obtainable information and security devices and linking them to empower personnel. This system needs integration and coordination of technologies with the information technology processes that administer the management of administrative data.
PSIM helps in enhancing security services and efficiency for better accountability. Collection, analysis, verification, resolution, reporting and audit trail are some of the capabilities of a complete PSIM software system. The main benefit in executing PSIM based integration is that it is able to link systems at data level which includes CCTV-Closed Circuit Television, fire detection systems, video content analysis, access control systems, security alarms and others. It also allows a greater degree of interoperability and is very beneficial in network based connectivity.
Request sample copy of report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-237241
According to this study, over the next five years the Physical Security Information Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Physical Security Information Management business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Physical Security Information Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Physical Security Information Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
- PSIM+
- PSIM
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
- Critical Infrastructure
- Commercial
- First Responders
- Military
- Others
Enquire more about this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-237241
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Tyco international
- Intergraph
- Genetec
- Axxon Soft
- Vidsys
- CNL
- PRYSM Software
- Quantum Secure
- Verint Systems
- ela-soft GmbH
- Advancis Software＆Services GmbH
- Intergrated Security Manufacturing
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Purchase full version of this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-237241/
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Physical Security Information Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Physical Security Information Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Physical Security Information Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Physical Security Information Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Physical Security Information Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.