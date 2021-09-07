Plastic syringes Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

Plastic syringes Market: Overview

In the medical industry, syringes are one of the most useful components. These are the instrument which is used to inject any liquid into the body of human or animals. In the past, glass was used for the manufacturing of syringes, and pyrex glass is the most commonly used glass type. But with the recent development in plastic technology, the glass syringes have been replaced by high-grade plastic syringes. In the healthcare industry, plastic syringes are gaining more popularity compared to its glass counterpart due to its lower cost and high accuracy. Plastic syringes are designated as class IA medical devices which are frequently used for the parenteral administration of drugs. The plastic materials used for the manufacturing of plastic syringes are medical-grade polypropylene and polyethylene. As per the administration route, the plastic syringes are categorized as hypodermic and oral syringes. Plastic syringes are one of the essential medical devices for the purpose of administration drugs into the body. The global plastic syringes market is expected to witness high growth prospects during the next decade.

Plastic syringes Market: Dynamics

During the last decade, the rising threat of infectious diseases such as AIDS, hepatitis, and tuberculosis among others have created the ground for the use of disposable medical devices for the safety of patients. Doctors, health specialists, and medical devices manufacturers around the world drove their focus towards the safe and secure diagnosis of patients. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global plastic syringes market during the next decade. With the advancements and development in the pharmaceutical industries, the use of syringes has also increased. The plastic syringes are used for the injection of various formulations including anti tuberculosis drugs, antibiotic vitamins, anti-rheumatic drugs, hormonal preparations, analgesics, tranquillizers and anti phyreties among others.

These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global plastic syringes market. The major factor behind the rapid growth of plastic syringes is the introduction of pre-filled syringes. These plastic syringes find a useful application in the treatment of diabetes to inject insulin to the patients. Also, plastic syringes are less expensive than glass syringes. These factors contribute to the growth of the global plastic syringes market during the forecast period. The growing restrictions by the regulatory bodies against the repetitive use of an already used medical device are one major factor driving the growth of the plastic syringes market. The factor which can hamper the growth of the plastic syringes market is the stability of pre-filled plastic syringes in a longer period of time, it might decay the integrity of solvent placed in them. Overall the growth of the global plastic syringes market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Plastic syringes Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Plastic syringes market has been segmented on the basis of material type, administration route, application and region:

On the basis of material type, the global plastic syringes market has been segmented as: Plastic(Polyethylene & Polypropylene) & Glass

On the basis of administration route, the global plastic syringes market has been segmented as: Hypodermic Syringes & Oral Syringes

On the basis of application, the global plastic syringes market has been segmented as: Tuberculin Syringes, Insulin Syringes, Prefilled Syringes & Others

Regional Outlook

The regulations and directives imposed by FDA and other regulatory bodies in the U.S. for the safe use of medical devices is expected to fuel the growth of plastic syringes market. Similar trends are followed by economies of Asia Pacific regions such as China, India, Singapore and other South East Asian countries. The healthcare industry in these countries is witnessing rapid growth. This will catapult the demand of plastic syringes in the market. European countries are also expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities during the next decade.

Plastic syringes Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global plastic syringes market are:

Gerresheimer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Schott AG, CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG, Smiths Medical, NIPRO Corporation & CHEMI S.p.A.