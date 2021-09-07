Recombinant Vaccines Market Expand at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2028

The year on year revenue growth of recombinant vaccines landscape is projected to reach its peak post 2020, indicates Future Market Insights.

Relatively safer and affordable, recombinant vaccines are gaining ground worldwide. With growing focus on preventive healthcare, vaccines are gathering momentum at a global level, including developing economies that still continue to struggle with severe demand-supply gap leading to a considerable shortfall in the availability of vaccines. However, a number of leading non-profit organizations are constantly initiating funding collaborations for improved accessibility of critical vaccines across developing countries.

A new Future Market Insights study on the global recombinant vaccines landscape highlights the optimistic revenue growth potential in developing regional markets such as Asia Pacific and Japan. The FMI report also offers an extensive analysis of the current competition scenario – emphasizing exclusive insights drawn by exhaustive primary and secondary market research.

Key Dynamics Analysis Evaluates the Role of Collaborative Activities and R&D

On the backdrop of how Sanofi’s acquisition of protein Sciences in 2017 has been boosting the former’s Flubok (recombinant vaccines for flu) manufacturing capacity, several players in recombinant vaccines space are strategizing mutual alliances in coming years. Strategic collaborations between leading players in the recombinant vaccines space is likely to provide a strong impetus to the overall market growth.

Moreover, according to WHO, growing prevalence of rare disease instances such as Ebola, Crimean Congo, MERS, hemorrhagic fever, Marburg, Lassa Fever, Nipah, SARS coronavirus diseases, and Rift Valley Fever is attracting R&D interests of recombinant vaccines manufacturers, thereby pushing growth of the market in the near future

FMI Study Positions Western Europe as Growth Engine of Recombinant Vaccines Landscape

Western Europe currently represents just-under 1/3rd share of the global market revenue, attributed to growing government support for vaccine development and vaccination campaigns. Strong presence of key market players in this region and their increasing investments in R&D of recombinant vaccines further accentuate Western Europe’s top performing spot.

The report projects impressive growth prospects for Asia Pacific and Japan in coming years. However, APAC is especially portrayed lucrative owing to dramatically growing healthcare spending and an expanding target population that struggles with highly unmet clinical needs, despite growing consumer awareness about vaccination merits.

Mature regional markets in North America and Europe remain differentiated due to effective presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies that boast of GMP certified sterile manufacturing facilities, contributing significant towards the revenue growth of recombinant vaccines market in these regions.

Segmental Analysis Reveals Neck-on-Neck Competition between Subunit and Attenuated Vaccine Types

Based on the recombinant vaccines market assessment by type, subunit recombinant vaccines currently hold the largest value share but are likely to lose a bit of it to attenuated recombinant vaccines. Both the segments collectively cover around 90% share of the total market revenue.

Applications of recombinant vaccines in human vaccination continue to reflect maximum attractiveness over veterinary applications. A majority of the total market revenue is contributed by recombinant vaccines for humans, as indicated by the report.

Private clinics and dispensaries remain the most preferred channel for vaccines distribution, followed by pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies hold a larger share than retail pharmacies, though latter is poised for promising expansion in coming years.

Top Two Players Represent a Whopping 80% Market Value Share, Concludes Competition Analysis

According to the FMI study, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Merck & Co., Inc. collectively account for more than 80% revenue share in recombinant vaccines marketplace, keeping the landscape highly consolidated. While the former primarily focuses on strategic collaborations, the latter strategizes new product launches for an expanded market share.

GSK’s candidate vaccine launched in 2017 claims to prevent pulmonary TB in HIV negative adult patients.

Merck announced the three studies of the first phase of its investigational pneumococcal vaccine, early in 2018.

Competition tracking uncovers a few more important insights that can potentially direct strategy building efforts of competitors in the recombinant vaccines market at a global level.