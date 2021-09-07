Revenue Management System Market Study on Segmentation, Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024
Revenue Management System for hotels helps in setting the right prices for hotel rooms at the right time. It pulls together data from the hotel, the market and does a general analysis in an efficient and convenient tool. For hoteliers, a single dashboard access to manage their operations, distribution and revenue management will be a great advantage.
According to this study, over the next five years the Hotel Revenue Management System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Hotel Revenue Management System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Hotel Revenue Management System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Hotel Revenue Management System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
- Cloud Based
- On-Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
- Luxury & High-End Hotels
- Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels
- Resorts Hotels
- Boutique Hotels
- Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- RevControl
- AxisRooms
- IDeaS(SAS)
- Infor
- RevPar Guru
- Maxim RMS
- Cloudbeds
- JDA Software
- RoomPriceGenie
- RateBoard
- Profit Intelligence
- LodgIQ
- Hotel Scienz
- Climber Hotel
- BeOnPrice
- Atomize
- Hotelpartner
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Hotel Revenue Management System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Hotel Revenue Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Hotel Revenue Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Hotel Revenue Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Hotel Revenue Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.