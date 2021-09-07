SALES FORCE AUTOMATION (SFA) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH AND FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025”

Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market 2018

Sales force automation systems (SFA) are information systems used in customer relationship management (CRM) marketing and management that help automate some sales and sales force management functions.

This report focuses on the global Sales Force Automation (SFA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sales Force Automation (SFA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Oracle

SugarCRM

Zoho

Salesforce.com

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

