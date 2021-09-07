Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions 2018 Global Market Key Players – Huawei, Atkins, Cisco Systems, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Vodafone – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei(CN)
Atkins(UK)
Cisco Systems(US)
AT&T(US)
Verizon Wireless(US)
Vodafone(UK)
Telefónica(ES)
Sekisui House(JP)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)
Tokyo Gas(JP)
NEC Corporation(JP)
Schneider Electric(FR)
Siemens(DE)
Microsoft(US)
Hitachi(JP)
IBM(US)
Ericsson(SE)
Toshiba(JP)
Oracle(US)
ABB Group(CH)
Panasonic(JP)
SAP SE(DE)
Silver Spring Networks(US)
General Electric(US)
Itron(US)
Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3429552-global-smart-cities-connected-city-solutions-market-size
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Energy
Mobility & Transport
ICT
BPO
Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Cities
Medium Cities
Large Cities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3429552-global-smart-cities-connected-city-solutions-market-size
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Energy
1.4.3 Mobility & Transport
1.4.4 ICT
1.4.5 BPO
1.4.6 Security
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Cities
1.5.3 Medium Cities
1.5.4 Large Cities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size
2.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/smart-cities—connected-city-solutions-2018-global-market-key-players—huawei–atkins–cisco-systems–at-t–verizon-wireless–vodafone—analysis-and-forecast-to-2025
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Huawei(CN)
12.1.1 Huawei(CN) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Huawei(CN) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Huawei(CN) Recent Development
12.2 Atkins(UK)
12.2.1 Atkins(UK) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Atkins(UK) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Atkins(UK) Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems(US)
12.3.1 Cisco Systems(US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems(US) Recent Development
12.4 AT&T(US)
12.4.1 AT&T(US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 AT&T(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AT&T(US) Recent Development
12.5 Verizon Wireless(US)
12.5.1 Verizon Wireless(US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Verizon Wireless(US) Revenue in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Verizon Wireless(US) Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541
https://www.wiseguyreports.com