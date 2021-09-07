Success Case Study: Coles Little Shop Campaign-How a Miniature Campaign Yielded Massive Rewards

“Success Case Study: Coles “Little Shop” Campaign”, is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It focuses on the Australian supermarket Coles, which executed a promotional campaign that had the unexpected result of garnering enthusiasm among both children and adults. The case study delivers crucial “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to impart valuable lessons that can increase the prospects of a successful product or campaign launch.

The arrival of global supermarket retailers in Australia has palpably dented the dominance of local giants, compelling them to devise more innovative ways to retain their market power and remain relevant in an increasingly competitive industry. In doing so, it is critical to recognize that there is more to grocery store choice than simply price competition. Shoppers are influenced by an array of diverse factors including product quality, brand preferences, convenience, and promotional offers.

Scope:

– In Australia, over one third of consumers agree that their children decide what products they purchase for them. This ability to affect purchase choices was undoubtedly put into practice during the “Little Shop” campaign, in part propelling the promotion to success.

— Collectible promotions tap into a range of consumer — and human — needs and motivations, including the satisfaction in earning a guaranteed reward and the fear of missing out (FOMO).

— Over half of Australians consider frequent promotions and price discounts to be one of the most influential factors when deciding where to shop for groceries. Limited-time offers such as the “Little Shop” campaign have the potential to appeal to such shoppers who are drawn to periodic store specials.

