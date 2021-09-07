Supercomputing Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Supercomputing Market 2019

The term “supercomputing” refers to the processing of massively complex or data-laden problems using the concentrated compute resources of multiple computer systems working in parallel (i.e. a “supercomputer”). Supercomputing involves a system working at the maximum potential performance of any computer, typically measured in Petaflops. Sample use cases include genomics, astronomical calculations, and so forth.

This report focuses on the global Supercomputing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supercomputing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HP

Cray

NUDT

Fujitsu

SGI

Dell

Bull

PEZY/Exascaler

Hitachi/Fujitsu

Dawning Information Industry

HuaWei

Inspur

Lenovo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Life Sciences

Bio-pharma

Aerospace

Government

Banking

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supercomputing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supercomputing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supercomputing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Supercomputing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Supercomputing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Life Sciences

1.5.3 Bio-pharma

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Banking

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Supercomputing Market Size

2.2 Supercomputing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Supercomputing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Supercomputing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 HP

12.2.1 HP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.2.4 HP Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 HP Recent Development

12.3 Cray

12.3.1 Cray Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.3.4 Cray Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cray Recent Development

12.4 NUDT

12.4.1 NUDT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.4.4 NUDT Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NUDT Recent Development

12.5 Fujitsu

12.5.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.6 SGI

12.6.1 SGI Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.6.4 SGI Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SGI Recent Development

12.7 Dell

12.7.1 Dell Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dell Recent Development

12.8 Bull

12.8.1 Bull Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.8.4 Bull Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Bull Recent Development

12.9 PEZY/Exascaler

12.9.1 PEZY/Exascaler Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.9.4 PEZY/Exascaler Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 PEZY/Exascaler Recent Development

12.10 Hitachi/Fujitsu

12.10.1 Hitachi/Fujitsu Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.10.4 Hitachi/Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Hitachi/Fujitsu Recent Development

12.11 Dawning Information Industry

12.12 HuaWei

12.13 Inspur

12.14 Lenovo

Continued…..

