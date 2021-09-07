Thin Film Coatings Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

Thin film coatings are applied on the optical surface to modify the reflectance and transmittance properties of the substrate on which these thin film coatings are applied. Thin film coatings are deposited by various depositing techniques, such as CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition), PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition), and Sputtering, among other techniques. Thin films coatings are coated on the substrate to increase the conduction or insulation, and provide protection from light by creating a reflective surface.

Most of the companies are manufacturing anti-reflective coatings that are mechanically & chemically durable, meet the international optics specifications, and available in standard and large dimensions. For instance, MATERION is a company that manufactures anti-reflective optical coatings with the above-said properties. Photovoltaic cells need a protective layer of glass in order to increase the efficiency by minimizing the light being reflected form the substrate surface, to do this anti-reflective thin film coatings are applied. Thin film coatings are also used in reflectors and dichroic filters that allow the light of specific wavelength to pass as well as they find application in fluorescence and lighting microscopy. Thus, with a wide range of applications of thin film coatings, it is expected that thin film coatings market will rise during the forecast period.

Thin Film Coatings Market: Dynamics

Increasing sale of high resolution displays in the consumer electronic market coupled with growing use of thin film coatings in the automotive industry to develop innovative infotainment systems and automobile displays are expected to drive the thin film coatings market at a significant rate during the forecast period. Optically coated glass in the infrastructure is gaining popularity, which also is expected to act as a driver for the thin film coatings.

Increasing investments by governments all across the world in the military applications for anti-reflective coatings and infra-red coatings, in night vision cameras, thermal imaging and head missile seekers, among others, is expected to surge the growth of thin film coatings market during the forecast period.

Fluctuating raw material prices coupled with high investment in machines, instruments and research & development of thin film coatings are expected to act as barriers in the growth of thin film coatings market during the forecast period

Thin Film Coatings Market: Segmentation

The thin film coatings market can be segmented based on Coating Material, End-use Sector, and Types of Coating.

By Coating Material, the thin film coatings market can be segmented as:

Ceramic

Metal

By End-use sector, the thin film coatings market can be segmented as:

Electronics

Medical Devices Defense

Military & De

Packaging

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

By Type of Coatings, the thin film coatings market can be segmented as:

Anti-Reflection Coatings

Infrared Coatings

Visible Coatings

Ultraviolet Coatings (UV)

Filter coatings

Conductive Coatings

Other

Thin Film Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in terms of volume and value in the thin film coatings market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing electronic and medical industries. Packaging industry is also growing in the region, which can be attributed to the growing population thereby, accelerating the growth of the thin film coatings market in the region.

North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the thin film coatings market during the forecast period, attributing to the growth in the healthcare industry etc. thus fueling the thin film coatings consumption in regions thereby leading to the growth of thin film coatings market.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness steady growth in the thin film coatings market.

Thin Film Coatings Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the Thin Film Coatings Market are:

Precision Optical

Alluxa

Micro Point Pro Ltd (MPP)

Thin Films Inc.

EP LABORATORIES, INC

ULVAC-PHI, INCORPORATED

oerlikon balzers

Reynard Corporation

