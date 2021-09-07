Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Technology, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market
This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Travel and expense management software allows organizations to track and approve the expenses accrued during a business travel by the employees on the business-related travel along with submission, processing, reimbursement, and reporting of the employee expenditure. Receipt tracking, itemized report creation, and automation of the reimbursement are key advantages of the travel and expense management software. Complex and multi hierarchal models of the organization and high adoption of mobile devices has created the need of the travel and expense management software in the market.
The major factors which are driving the Travel and expense management software market is an increase in the adoption of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and others, which has increased the use of many enterprises and employees to book the tickets online, change their flights, and locate their luggage and can submit expense sheet from their mobile devices to the enterprises. Therefore, many enterprises are moving towards Travel and expense management software for the easy access of the application through the connected devices over the network that help them estimate the Travel and expenses budget.
This tool enables enterprises to scrutinize the medical bills, travel and other tickets and automate the reimbursement process. It also helps to prevent fraud and human error in travel and expenses management process.
In 2017, the global Travel and Expense Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Concur
Certify
Expensify
Chrome River Technologies
Infor
Appricity Corporation
Basware
DATABASIC
Expense 8
Oracle Corporation
NetSuite
Skyjunxion
Trippeo Technologies
Insperity
Interpix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
b, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business and Medium Enterprise
1.5.3 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Concur
12.1.1 Concur Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Travel and Expense Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Concur Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Concur Recent Development
12.2 Certify
12.2.1 Certify Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Travel and Expense Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Certify Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Certify Recent Development
12.3 Expensify
12.3.1 Expensify Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Travel and Expense Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Expensify Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Expensify Recent Development
12.4 Chrome River Technologies
12.4.1 Chrome River Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Travel and Expense Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Chrome River Technologies Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Chrome River Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Infor
12.5.1 Infor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Travel and Expense Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Infor Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Infor Recent Development
12.6 Appricity Corporation
12.6.1 Appricity Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Travel and Expense Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Appricity Corporation Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Appricity Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Basware
12.7.1 Basware Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Travel and Expense Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Basware Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Basware Recent Development
12.8 DATABASIC
12.8.1 DATABASIC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Travel and Expense Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 DATABASIC Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 DATABASIC Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
