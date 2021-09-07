Tumor Ablation Market: Scope, Growth Rate, Overview, Dynamics, Drivers, Opportunities, Segmentation By Technology, Treatment, Application, Region and Key Players

In this report, the Global Tumor Ablation market was valued at USD 750.4 Million in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 2,129 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

“Tumor Ablation Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Tumor Ablation Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Improved procedural safety profile, technological advancements in the field of healthcare, and increasing number of public-private initiatives is further anticipated to spur the market growth. The demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is growing with the increasing geriatric population since, patients experience lesser trauma in MIS and recover faster as compared to invasive procedures. Minimally invasive surgeries such as radiofrequency ablations is highly demanded and hence, is responsible for the market growth.

Furthermore, rising demand of minimal invasive tumor ablation techniques, & funding to support ongoing research activities related to tumor ablation are also responsible for the surge in tumor ablation market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 13% of the people suffer from cancer across the globe. Additionally, it is also estimated that there will be a 70% rise in cancer cases and more than 100 cancer types will require tumor ablation, thereby boosting the market growth over the forecast period.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on technology segment, the report segregates the segment and provides the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Cryoablation

• Microwave

• Radiofrequency

• Other technologies

o HIFU

o Radio Iodine

o Laser Ablation

On the basis on the treatment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Percutaneous Procedures

• Surgical Procedures

• Laparoscopic Procedures

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Liver Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Kidney Cancer

• Bone Metastasis

• ENT Cancer

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of tumor ablation market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in tumor ablation market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including Covidien, HealthTronics, Galil Medical Inc., Angiodynamics, Misonix Inc., Medtronic Plc., SonaCare Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Neuwave Medical Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. Key players along with certain new entrants in the market, namely– Covidien, Plc, Medtronic, Inc., SonaCare Medical, LLC and NeuWave Medical, Inc. are investing heavily to strengthen the R&D capabilities for developing the novel tumor ablation products and to expand the clinical application profile of their existing tumor ablation products.