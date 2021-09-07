Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one driver in the market is scarcity of water leading to increasing use of WWTCs. The decline in the level of water and water quality because of the threatening water crisis across many countries is promoting WWTCs companies to invest in alternative water treatment methods. As a result, the opportunities for suppliers within the WWTCs market is expected to increase. The government of various emerging countries such as India, China, South Africa, and others has been encouraging the use of industrial wastewater treatment and waste water reuse by imposing penalties on noncompliance and rolling out incentives for the reuse of water.

The worldwide market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

Ge Water And Process Technologies

Kemira

Kurita Water Industries

Accepta

Anco India Chemicals

Aries Chemical

Bwa Water Additives

Chemtreat

Chembond Chemicals

Carus

Era Hydro- Biotech Energy

Hydrite Chemical

Ion Exchange

Metito

Midsouth Chemical

Sicagen

Synwater

Thermax Global

Vasu Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coagulants And Flocculants

Corrosion And Scale Inhibitors

Biocides And Disinfectants

PH Adjusters And Softeners

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipality

Power Generation

Pulp And Paper

Metal And Mining

Oil And Gas

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Coagulants And Flocculants

1.2.2 Corrosion And Scale Inhibitors

1.2.3 Biocides And Disinfectants

1.2.4 PH Adjusters And Softeners

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Municipality

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Pulp And Paper

1.3.4 Metal And Mining

1.3.5 Oil And Gas

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Akzo Nobel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Akzo Nobel Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Arkema

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Arkema Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ge Water And Process Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ge Water And Process Technologies Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kemira

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kemira Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kurita Water Industries

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kurita Water Industries Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

