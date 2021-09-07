Water Recycle and Reuse Global Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Water Recycle and Reuse Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— Water recycling is a process of reusing treated wastewater for useful purposes such as industrial processes, agricultural and landscape irrigation, domestic and commercial usage, and ground water recharge. Wastewater can be tailored to meet the requirements of specific planned application through the process of recycling. The production of recycled water is also referred to as water reclamation. Water recycling not only conserves the existing water resources but also reduces the need for new water supplies. It offers financial and resource savings.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water Recycle and Reuse in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Water recycling process has proved to be an effective and an efficient source for creating a water supply without compromising on the public health. Water reuse is a accepted all across the globe and in future it will continue to increase at a significant rate.

The worldwide market for Water Recycle and Reuse is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AWWA

GE Water and Process Technologies

Nalco

Siemens Water Technologies

Veolia Environment

Water Rhapsody

AquaDesigns

CatalySystems

Dow Water and Process Solutions

Hansgrohe

Imagine H2O

Lenntech

PHOENIX Water Recycling

ProChem

WaterFX

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Conventional Treatment And Recycling Techniques Segment

Membrane Filtration Technologies Segment

Chemical Treatment And Disinfection Technologies Segment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Agricultural

Commercial

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Recycle and Reuse Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Conventional Treatment And Recycling Techniques Segment

1.2.2 Membrane Filtration Technologies Segment

1.2.3 Chemical Treatment And Disinfection Technologies Segment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AWWA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water Recycle and Reuse Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AWWA Water Recycle and Reuse Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 GE Water and Process Technologies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water Recycle and Reuse Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GE Water and Process Technologies Water Recycle and Reuse Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Nalco

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water Recycle and Reuse Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nalco Water Recycle and Reuse Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Siemens Water Technologies

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water Recycle and Reuse Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Siemens Water Technologies Water Recycle and Reuse Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Veolia Environment

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water Recycle and Reuse Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Veolia Environment Water Recycle and Reuse Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

