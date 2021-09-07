Waterborne Architectural Coatings 2018 Global Market Key Players – BASF, Akzonobel, PPG Industries, RPM International, The Sherwin-William, The Valspar – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Waterborne Architectural Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The waterborne coatings industry is witnessing high growth because of growth in its applications areas, government regulatory support, and growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Waterborne coatings are largely used in waterborne coating applications. Rapid growth of the waterborne coatings market is driven by environmental concerns and increasingly stringent regulations.
The worldwide market for Waterborne Architectural Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Akzonobel
PPG Industries
RPM International
The Sherwin-Williams
The Valspar
Axalta Coating Systems
Nippon Paints
Kansai Paint
Tikkurila
Berger Paints India
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Acrylic
Polyester
Alkyd
Epoxy
Polyurethane
PTFE
PVDF
PVDC
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Architectural
Automotive
Industrial
Marine
Packaging
