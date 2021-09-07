Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Weight Loss Supplement in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing obese population. everal countries are adopting initiatives to prevent rising prevalence of obesity and improve the health of the residents. Obesity hampers the health of the residents and increases the risk of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and stroke. Obese individuals are advised to consume diet supplements to manage their weight and consequently, reduce their weight and risk of contracting life-threatening diseases.

The worldwide market for Weight Loss Supplement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amway

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife

Iovate Health Sciences International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Powder

Capsule

Tablets

Meal Replacement Liquids

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

https://industrytoday.co.uk/pharmaceutical/weight-loss-supplement-2018-global-market-key-players—amway–glanbia–glaxosmithkline–herbalife–iovate-health-sciences-international—analysis-and-forecast-to-2025

