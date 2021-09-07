X-Linked Hypophosphatemia Market Size, Share, Top Trends, Fervent Players, Factor Analysis, Key Regions and Forecast to 2023

MRFR’s Detailed Study Provides Monitoring X-Linked Hypophosphatemia Market by Scope, Applications, Products, Key Players, Emerging Trends, Sales, Revenue, And Market Share and Growth Rate.

Market Highlights:

X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH) is an inherited disorder which is characterized by low levels of phosphate in the blood. The treatment for XLH mainly involves phosphate supplements and vitamin D, growth hormone therapy, corrective surgery, and dental procedures. Moreover, phosphate levels are low in this disorder as phosphate is abnormally developed in kidneys. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of X-linked hypophosphatemia disorder, rising healthcare expenditures, growing awareness about inherited diseases, and growing prevalence of genetic diseases are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of research on XLH contributes to the market growth. For instance, Yale Center for X-Linked Hypophosphatemia supports research related to X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH). Additionally, the center is dedicated to improving the health of patients having XLH. However, limited treatment options and lack of awareness about the disorder in some developing regions may hinder the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global X-linked hypophosphatemia market are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Nestlé S.A, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc., BASF, and Eli Lily and Company.

Segmentation:

The global X-linked hypophosphatemia market has been segmented into symptom, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

The market on the basis of symptom has been segmented into bone pain, muscle pain, short stature, abnormal tooth development, tooth abscesses and dental pain, craniosynostosis, and others.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into blood test, urine test, genetic test, bone x-ray, and others.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into medication, corrective surgery, and dental procedures. Medication has been further segmented into oral phosphate supplements and vitamin D, growth hormones, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global X-linked hypophosphatemia market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of XLH and well-established healthcare sector in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector, increasing research and development, and rising prevalence of X-linked hypophosphatemia in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to technological developments and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global X-linked hypophosphatemia market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and low manufacturing costs of pharmaceuticals.

