Visitor Management Market Study on Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Drivers and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Global Visitor Management Software Market has encountered significant development in the last few years and is foreseen to encounter considerable development in the following years. Visitor Management Software is a useful solution, which encourages organizations to increase better control over the movement of visitor in their premises. Visitor Management Software is a solution that is software based which record, capture, recover and monitor the data of visitors, keeping in mind the end goal to deal with the guest activity inside the workplace/building. Visitor Management Software are accessible with different highlights, including Photo ID or unique finger impression examining of the visitor, automated pre-registration of expected registers, and auto-identification of repeated visitors. Based on the type of visitor, access cards are generated by the Visitor Management Software with authorized restrictions and access to facilities.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of product the Visitor Management Software market is segmented into on premise and cloud based. Cloud based systems are widely favored across the globe as they are cost effective and provide enhanced features such as analytics on real time basis along with allowing access anytime and anywhere. The flexibility provided by the cloud based system is one of the major factors boosting the development of the Visitor Management Software market.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of application the market is segmented into Government, Hospital, Corporate, School & Education and others. These systems are extremely effective in hospitals as they protect the theft of medical supplies and maintain the security of patients and children. It provides a streamline approach to manage the identities of healthcare experts and patients, thereby enhancing patient satisfaction. On the other hand, these systems are extensively adopted by governments across countries in order to protect sensitive information and identity.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Visitor Management Software market in North America trailed by Western Europe are anticipated to dominate the market, rising requirement to strengthen security and safety of the offices and supporting existing infrastructure to adopt Visitor Management Software. Among all regions, on the basis of revenue, Asia Pacific is considered as the quickest developing Visitor Management Software market due to elevating security standards across different industries, including hospitality, information technology and education.

Competitive insights

The leading players in the market are:

HID Global

Proxyclick

Veristream

Gate Sentry

Raptor Technologies

SwipedOn

Welkio (a Wework Company)

ZAP IN

Envoy

LobbyGuard Solutions

Jolly Technologies

Teem

Sine Group

IDenticard Systems

AlphaCard Systems

VisitLog (RIW Software)

iView Systems

WhosOnLocation

The Receptionist for iPad

Teamgo

Sagar Informatics Pvt. Ltd (SIPL)

Kalamazoo Direct

iLobbi

OFFICE

Traction Guest

Visitor Pass Solutions by Data Management.

The Global Visitor Management Software Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

On premise

Cloud based

By Application:

Hospital

Government

School and Education

Corporate

Others

By Region

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

