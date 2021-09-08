Visitor Management Market Study on Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Drivers and Forecast to 2023
Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis
The Global Visitor Management Software Market has encountered significant development in the last few years and is foreseen to encounter considerable development in the following years. Visitor Management Software is a useful solution, which encourages organizations to increase better control over the movement of visitor in their premises. Visitor Management Software is a solution that is software based which record, capture, recover and monitor the data of visitors, keeping in mind the end goal to deal with the guest activity inside the workplace/building. Visitor Management Software are accessible with different highlights, including Photo ID or unique finger impression examining of the visitor, automated pre-registration of expected registers, and auto-identification of repeated visitors. Based on the type of visitor, access cards are generated by the Visitor Management Software with authorized restrictions and access to facilities.
Request sample copy of report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54769
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
On the basis of product the Visitor Management Software market is segmented into on premise and cloud based. Cloud based systems are widely favored across the globe as they are cost effective and provide enhanced features such as analytics on real time basis along with allowing access anytime and anywhere. The flexibility provided by the cloud based system is one of the major factors boosting the development of the Visitor Management Software market.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
On the basis of application the market is segmented into Government, Hospital, Corporate, School & Education and others. These systems are extremely effective in hospitals as they protect the theft of medical supplies and maintain the security of patients and children. It provides a streamline approach to manage the identities of healthcare experts and patients, thereby enhancing patient satisfaction. On the other hand, these systems are extensively adopted by governments across countries in order to protect sensitive information and identity.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
The Visitor Management Software market in North America trailed by Western Europe are anticipated to dominate the market, rising requirement to strengthen security and safety of the offices and supporting existing infrastructure to adopt Visitor Management Software. Among all regions, on the basis of revenue, Asia Pacific is considered as the quickest developing Visitor Management Software market due to elevating security standards across different industries, including hospitality, information technology and education.
Competitive insights
The leading players in the market are:
- HID Global
- Proxyclick
- Veristream
- Gate Sentry
- Raptor Technologies
- SwipedOn
- Welkio (a Wework Company)
- ZAP IN
- Envoy
- LobbyGuard Solutions
- Jolly Technologies
- Teem
- Sine Group
- IDenticard Systems
- AlphaCard Systems
- VisitLog (RIW Software)
- iView Systems
- WhosOnLocation
- The Receptionist for iPad
- AlphaCard Systems
- Teamgo
- Sagar Informatics Pvt. Ltd (SIPL)
- Kalamazoo Direct
- iLobbi
- OFFICE
- Traction Guest
- Visitor Pass Solutions by Data Management.
Enquire more about this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54769
The Global Visitor Management Software Market is segmented as follows-
By Product:
- On premise
- Cloud based
- By Application:
- Hospital
- Government
- School and Education
- Corporate
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- South Africa
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Purchase full version of this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54769/
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
- What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?
- What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
- What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
- Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?