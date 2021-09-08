Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In insurance, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) is a policy that pays benefits to the beneficiary if the cause of death is an accident. This is a limited form of life insurance which is generally less expensive.
In 2018, the global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Personal Injury Claims
Road Traffic Accidents
Work Accidents
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
