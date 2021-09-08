Alternative Payment Solution: Yandex.Money

Yandex.Money is one of the most popular payment solutions in Russia. It was launched in July 2002 as a joint venture between Yandex and PayCash Group, before Yandex later became the sole owner. However, in July 2013 Yandex sold a 75% stake in Yandex.Money to Sberbank, and is now the minority stakeholder in the joint venture.

Yandex.Money allows users to make both online and offline payments as well as P2P fund transfers. It offers online checkout through Yandex.Checkout, allowing online merchants to accept payments via the Yandex.Money wallet and linked bank cards, as well as other payment options such as online banking, cash, and carrier billing. Alternatively, users can make payments by scanning the QR code on the merchant site with the Yandex.Money mobile app.

Users can make in-store payments by scanning QR codes at stores or by waving their NFC-enabled mobile phones at POS terminals. Users can also make payments directly with physical Mastercard-branded Yandex.Money cards. In addition to payments, Yandex.Money offers both domestic and international money transfers through various transfer options.

Scope:

– In July 2002, Yandex.Money was founded as a joint project of Yandex and PayCash Group.

— Yandex.Money offers Yandex.Checkout, allowing online merchants to accept payments via various payment methods including bank cards, online banking, cash, carrier billing, instant loans, and e-wallets such as WebMoney, QIWI Wallet, and Yandex.Money. Payments are accepted in various currencies.

— In April 2016, Yandex.Money launched NFC payments, allowing users to make contactless payments at merchant stores.

— In May 2017, Yandex.Money Partnered with Android Pay, allowing users to pay with Yandex.Money cards via Android Pay.

Key Players:

Sberbank

Alfa-Bank

Promsvyazbank

Tinkoff Bank

PayCash Group

Yandex

Android Pay

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

AliExpress

Masterpass

WebMoney

QIWI Wallet

Mastercard

Visa

The report provides information and insights into alternative payment solution Yandex.Money, including —

— Detailed insight into its business and geographical presence

— Comprehensive coverage of its products and services

— Comparative assessment with key alternative payment solutions

— Information on its performance, including its revenue model

— The company’s important events and milestones

Key Points from TOC:

Historic Milestones

Benchmarking

Performance Highlights

Revenue Model

Products & Services

Significant Events

Partner Merchants

