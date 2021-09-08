Attractive Market Opportunities in the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (TAVI) Market by 2027

A heart valve is present in arteries and veins and facilitates blood flow only in one direction through the heart. The four major valves in the heart are two atrioventricular valves known as bicuspid valve and tricuspid valve and two semilunar valves known as aortic valve and pulmonary valve. A heart valve separates the atria, ventricles and blood vessels from each other. A heart valve is pushed open to allow blood flow and it closes and prevents backflow of blood. This closing is sealed tightly by nodules present at the tip of the cusps, which are the opening leaflets of the heart valve. The dysfunction of the heart valve causes valvular heart disease.

There are two types of valvular heart disease, regurgitation or valvular insufficiency where blood flows in wrong direction due to dysfunctional heart valve and the second is valvular stenosis (Severe Aortic Stenosis) where the heart valve becomes narrow. Injured and defective heart valves are repaired or replaced by artificial heart valves. Echocardiography is done to diagnose valvular heart disease. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation is one of the treatment procedure for valvular heart disease wherein transcatheter heart valve is used to replace the damaged heart valve.

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (TAVI) Market: Drivers & Restraints

Valvular heart disease is most prevalent among the population aged above 65 years. Around 5% of the global population aged above 65 years is at the risk of developing valvular heart disease. If heart valve is not replaced or repaired, 50% of the valvular heart disease patients would not survive. Transcatheter heart valve is used in transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure for valvular heart disease patients who are unable to sustain open-heart surgery and it poses life threatening risks to the patient. For instance, patients having heart, lung kidney diseases or diabetic patients face complications in open-heart surgery due to which transcatheter aortic replacement is the viable option. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement has been proven to have higher survival rates in valvular heart disease patients.

The recovery period after insertion of transcatheter heart valve is seven to eight days which is less than other surgical procedures. The limitation of the transcatheter heart valve market is the risk associated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure. There can be problems related to replacement of valve and its slipping. Also, there is high risk of blood vessel tearing and infection during the transcatheter heart valve replacement procedure.

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (TAVI): Segmentation

Transcatheter Heart Valve market is classified on the basis of geography.

Based on geography, the global transcatheter heart valve market is segmented into the following:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

MEA

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (TAVI): Overview

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive procedure and is an efficient alternative for open-heart surgery. Globally 300,000 patients have been implanted with TAVI. With number of high-risk severe aortic stenosis patient going for TAVI implantation, it is estimated that in the forecast years, patient with low-risk will opt for such procedures due to its nature of implantation. TAVI market is in its nascent stages, however it is expected to witness a double digit CAGR in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (TAVI): Region-wise Outlook

Europe is the major market for transcatheter heart valve replacement. With the introduction of transcatheter heart valve replacement in United States in 2011 and patient with severe aortic stenosis with inoperable conditions are comfortable with the minimally invasive surgery and the market is expected to witness a remarkable growth in the forecast years. The growth of transcatheter heart valve market in Europe is attributed to the technology advancements in that region.

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (TAVI): Key Players

The global transcatheter heart valve market is held by two major players namely Edward Lifesciences LLC and Medtronic Inc.