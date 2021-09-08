Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service Market Growth Analysis, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2023
Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality first-hand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Software would be available in various forms. They could be bifurcated into open-source, freemium and proprietary.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Freeware
- Freemium
- One-Time License
- Subscription
- Others
Segmentation by application:
- Education
- Sport
- Military
- Medicine
- Hospitality
- Fashion
- Gaming
- Business
- Others
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Mozilla
- Apple
- Pixar
- Amazon
- BMW
- Zappar
- Briovr
- High Fidelity
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.