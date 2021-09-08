Azo Pigments Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – BASF SE, Clariant International, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Lanxess AG, Synthesia a.s. and Forecast to 2026

Azo pigments are organic compounds which are widely used to treat textiles, leather articles, and some foods. Chemically related to azo dyes are azo pigments, which are insoluble in water and other solvents.

One trend that can be observed in several regions is the focus of governmental as well as private towards the need to reduce solid wastes that contain hazardous materials. Invigorated by strict regulations and the demand for sustainable products, the pigments industry has delivered a wide range of materials with significantly improved health and environmental properties.

Global Azo Pigments market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Azo Pigments.

This report researches the worldwide Azo Pigments market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Azo Pigments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Azo Pigments capacity, production, value, price and market share of Azo Pigments in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF SE

Clariant International

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Lanxess AG

Synthesia a.s.

Sincol Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Ferro Corporation

DIC Corporation

Jeco Pigment USA Inc.

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation

Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd

Dimacolor Industry Group Co., Ltd

Trust Chem Co. Ltd

Cathay Industries

Alliance Organics LLP

Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

Royal Talens B.V.

Flint Group

Apollo Colors Inc

Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd

Wellton Chemical

Azo Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

Oil Based

Water Based

Azo Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

Plastics

Textile

Printing Ink

Food

Paints & Varnishes

Azo Pigments Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Azo Pigments Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

