Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Buccal Drug Delivery Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Buccal Drug Delivery Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Actavis

Applied Pharma Research

Ardea Biosciences

Endo Pharmaceuticals

BioDelivery Sciences

Cynapsus

Ethypharm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sublingual Films

Tablets

Sprays

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sublingual Films

1.2.2 Tablets

1.2.3 Sprays

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Actavis

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Actavis Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Applied Pharma Research

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Applied Pharma Research Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Ardea Biosciences

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ardea Biosciences Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Endo Pharmaceuticals

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Endo Pharmaceuticals Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 BioDelivery Sciences

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BioDelivery Sciences Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Cynapsus

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cynapsus Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Ethypharm

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Ethypharm Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

