Cell Counting 2019 EMEA Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Monday, April 1st 2019, 2:31 AM EDT
This report analyzes the Emea cell counting market by product (spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, microplates) application (hematologic, microbiology) by end users (hospitals & clinics, research organizations, academic institutes); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The EMEA cell counting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The major players in Emea cell counting market include:
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
• General Electric Company (U.S.)
• Agilent Technologies (U.S.)
• PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)
• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)
• BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)
• Danaher (U.S.)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
US
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K
On the basis of product, the Emea cell counting market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Spectrophotometers
• Flow Cytometers
• Microplates
On the basis of application, the Emea cell counting market has been categorized into the following segments:
Hematologic
• Microbiology
On the basis of end users, the Emea cell counting market has been categorized into the following segments:
Hospitals & Clinics
• Research Organizations
• Academic Institutes
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
… https://www.nbc29.com/story/40226896/cell-counting-2019-emea-trends-market-size-share-status-swot-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023
