CHIP ON BOARD LED MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, TECHNOLOGY, GROWTH, APPLICATION, CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

Description

COB LEDs are basically multiple LED chips (typically nine or more) bonded directly to a substrate by the manufacturer to form a single module.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chip on Board LED in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Chip on Board LED is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Citizen Electronics

Cree

Nichia

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Philips Lumileds Lighting

Samsung Electronics

Seoul Semiconductor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

OLED

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Backlighting

Automotive lighting

General lighting

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chip on Board LED Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 OLED

1.2.2 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Backlighting

1.3.2 Automotive lighting

1.3.3 General lighting

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Citizen Electronics

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Chip on Board LED Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Citizen Electronics Chip on Board LED Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Cree

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Chip on Board LED Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cree Chip on Board LED Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Nichia

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Chip on Board LED Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nichia Chip on Board LED Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Chip on Board LED Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Chip on Board LED Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Philips Lumileds Lighting

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Chip on Board LED Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting Chip on Board LED Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

