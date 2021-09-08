Cigars and Cigarillos Market in Denmark, 2019

“Cigars and Cigarillos in Denmark, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Danish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Denmark has long been an established market for cigar products despite consumption being in almost continuous decline until very recently. Small cigars and cigarillos is the largest sector within the market, with noticeable strengthening in its profile since 2007. The market is dominated by STG Denmark, which is a 100%-owned subsidiary of the Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG).

Scope:

– As a share of total tobacco volumes, cigars and cigarillos amounted to 1.6% of the market in 2018.

— Imports were down on recent years at a reduced 75 tons in 2017.

— Denmark levies both a specific and an ad valorem excise duty on cigars and cigarillos, along with the general value added tax, which is applied at the nominal rate of 25%, equivalent to 20% of the retail price.

— The recent good progress made by the market came to an end during 2014 when a tax hike effectively removed the price advantage of cigarillos over manufactured cigarettes, resulting in a collapse in sales.

Key Players:

STG Denmark

Von Eicken

Ritmeester

Habanos Nordic

Philip Morris

Swedish Match

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco products market, tons, %, 2008 & 2018

Tobacco products market, tons 2008–2018f

Market size and structure

Cigars & cigarillos consumption, pieces, 2008–2018f

Per capita consumption, pieces per year, 2008–2018f

Cigars & cigarillos: market segmentation, 2008–2018f

Small cigars/cigarillos, total & per capita consumption, 2008–2018f

Cheroots, total & per capita consumption, 2008–2018f

Large cigars, total & per capita consumption, 2008–2018f

Production and trade

Production & manufacturers’ sales of cigars, cheroots & cigarillos, 2007–2017

Imports, tons, 2007–2017

Imports by country of origin, top countries, %, 2017

Imports of cigars & cigarillos, volume, %, 2007–2017

Imports of cigars & cigarillos, € 000, 2007–2017

Exports, tons, 2007–2017

Cigars & cigarillos: export orientation, 2007–2017

Exports by country of destination, top countries, %, 2017

Exports of cigars & cigarillos, volume, tons, 2007–2017

Exports of cigars & cigarillos, € 000, 2007–2017

Taxation and retail prices

EU: Cigars & cigarillos, tax incidence comparison, 2018

Taxation

Retail price list, main brands, 2017

Manufacturers and brands

Cigars & cigarillos: manufacturer shares, volume, %, 2007–2017

Small cigars & cigarillos: manufacturer/importer shares, %, 2015 & 2016

Cigars and cigarillos: brand shares, volume %, 2007–2010 & 2013–2016

Cheroots: manufacturer shares, %, 2010–2017

Large cigars: manufacturer shares volume, %, 2010–2017

Company profiles

The smoking population

Adult smoking prevalence by gender, %, 2007–2017

Daily smokers by age group, regular & occasional, % 2017

Smoking prevalence by region, %, 2006, 2011 & 2013

Operating constraints

Advertising restrictions

Heath warnings and labeling requirements

Other restrictions

Distribution

Retail distribution

Prospects and forecasts

Cigars & cigarillos consumption, million pieces, 2018–2028

Market forecasts, 2018–2028

Per capita consumption, pieces per year, 2018–2028

Appendix

