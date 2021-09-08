CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
Pune, India – May 2, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.
Scope of the Report:
In the year from 2009-2010, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the CNC machine industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption field. In the next years, with the stable economic growth, this industry maintains developing stably.
Global market shows a high concentration in the production of CNC machine by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.
As a growing industry, investors are optimism on this industry. In the future, more and more investors will enter into this industry. For the existing companies, to invest much more on R&D and keep continuous innovation to enhance competitiveness is the development trend.
The worldwide market for CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.8% over the next five years, will reach 28900 million US$ in 2024, from 32200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Yamazaki Mazak
DMG Mori Seiki
TRUMPF
AMADA
Okuma Corporation
MAG
JTEKT Corporation
Schuler
GF Machining Solutions
Haas Automation
Emag
Hyundai WIA
Doosan Infracore
Makino
INDEX
Bystronic
Körber Schleifring
Gleason
KOMATSU NTC
GROB
Hurco
HERMLE
Hardinge Group
Chiron
TORNOS
Schutte
NAGEL
MHI
SAMAG
SMTCL
Qinchuan
KMTCL
DMTG
HDCNC
Yunnan Xiyi
Shandong FIN
Yuhuan CNC
Qinghai Huading
TONTEC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
CNC Lathe
CNC Milling Machine
CNC Grinding machine
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Machinery manufacturing
Automobile
Aerospace & defense
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 CNC Lathe
1.2.2 CNC Milling Machine
1.2.3 CNC Grinding machine
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Machinery manufacturing
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Aerospace & defense
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Yamazaki Mazak
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Yamazaki Mazak CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 DMG Mori Seiki
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 DMG Mori Seiki CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 TRUMPF
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 TRUMPF CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 AMADA
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 AMADA CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Okuma Corporation
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Okuma Corporation CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 MAG
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 MAG CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 JTEKT Corporation
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 JTEKT Corporation CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
