Colon Decompression Kits Market 2018-2028 Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities By Major Players – Supremex Equipment, Taheri Enterprises

The colon compression kits contain a drainage catheter, wire guide, and other related items. They are used in colonoscopy surgeries to remove the abnormal colon. They are also used in operations such as toxic mega colon, pseudo obstruction, and decompression of the colon to remove the stricture. For the performance of the colonoscopy surgeries, there is a small insertion of the colon tube at the site of the injury. The site of the injury is identified with the black hole or small gas bubbles that escape from the obstructed site. A flexible wire present in the kit is used for oesophageal dilation. The tube that is inserted through the oesophagus goes to the site of the injury and the colon tube is withdrawn and the tube is advanced over the flexible wire and hence the airs and liquid through the catheter indicates successful compression. The position for the tube is identified by the roentgenogram indicating the adequacy of the procedure. The tube has joints that help to pass through the skin in a secured manner and a coating of paraffin oil is applied to the tube before insertion.

Need of Colon Decompression Kits

From 2013 to 2017 many patients have undergone colon surgeries. A review was conducted on how the patients felt after the implant and the success rate of the implant was checked. According to the review, most of the patients were satisfied with the colon surgeries. The surgery was conducted mainly in patients when bleeding occurred in the colon, where was bowel detected in the colon. If cancer of colon is detected in the early stage surgery is a better option, as the tumor can be removed. Likewise, if there is symptoms of diverticulitis then the patients is recommended to get operated. All the above mentioned indications need colon decompression kits in order to get operated and the prevalence of such indications is increasing because of unwanted food habits, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Colon decompression Kits Market Assessment by Test Type

Factors Driving the Colon Decompression Kits Market

The global market for colon implant is driven by increasing incidences of food poisoning, cancers, dysfunction of colon prevalence for lifestyle-related chronic disorders such colon cancer, and colon bleeding, among others. Availability of reimbursement policies for implants is a preliminary factor increasing the penetration of these products in the matured markets. However, emerging countries do not have definite reimbursement policies for colon implants, which restricts the growth of the market. Technological advancements in colon decompression kits is an important factor fueling the growth of the colon decompression kits market. Colon decompression plays a very important role in curing the damage to the organs, if the implants is done at the right time.

Partial Colectomy Segment has a Significant Market Share

Significant portion of the market is covered by the partial colectomy, total colectomy, and hemicolectomy segments. In partial hemicolectomy implants many colon decompression kits are used owing to which the segment eventually holds a large revenue share in the market. Moreover, the awareness towards prognosis of partial hemicolectomy implants is growing as toxicity generated in the colon, food infections pains, and deformity in the colons, which results in strong positioning of these segments in the overall market. Technologically advanced materials are used in partial colectomy colon decompression kits, owing to which they are often used and have maximum market share.

Colon decompression test mostly conducted in Hospitals

Hospitals and diagnostics laboratory segments have a strong position in the market due to invasive nature of colon decompression kits market. These end user segments share significant portion of revenue share in the overall market. However, continuing growth of colon decompression kits market and higher sensitivity and specificity of colon surgeries will provide remarkable growth opportunities for colon market in outpatient clinics, hospitals settings. Further, the growing trend of self-diagnostic & hospitals as prognostic approach would flourish the growth of the market.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global colon decompression is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, Japan. North America will continue to dominate the global market due to the availability of advanced technologies and more number of laboratory developed tests. Europe is expected to hold second large market share in the global colon decompression due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global colon decompression are Supremex Equipment, Taheri Enterprises, M.S. Surgicals, etc. Majority of colon decompression kits are available as laboratory developed tests. The hospitals which provide full colon decompression kits are Breach Candy hospitals, Apollo Groups of Hospitals, John Hopkins Hospital. Colon decompression testing varies at the regional level owing to variations in terms of available technologies used in laboratory-developed colon decompression kit implants. However, colon decompression offers a global opportunity to its manufacturers, as they are the common tests performed globally.