Construction in the Czech Republic-Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023

The Czech construction industry regained growth momentum in 2018, with output expanding by 6.9% in real terms — up from 2.8% in 2017. Growth during the review period (2014–2018) averaged 2.5% a year, and was supported by positive developments in regional economic conditions and government investments in transport, commercial, residential and industrial construction projects.

The government’s efforts to enhance transport, commercial and industrial infrastructure will support the growth of the industry over the forecast period (2019–2023). The industry’s output is expected to be supported by improvements in business confidence over the forecast period, which will drive investment in infrastructure, commercial, residential projects and energy infrastructure. The government plans to invest CZK3.5 trillion (US$162.4 billion) to develop the country’s overall infrastructure by 2030. The focus on the development of nuclear and renewable energy infrastructure is also expected to drive industry growth.

The industry’s output value in real terms is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.82% over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

– GlobalData expects the infrastructure construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast period, and account for 26.3% of the industry’s total value in 2023. The government plans to invest CZK2.6 trillion (US$122.4 billion) for the maintenance and expansion of transport infrastructure by 2030.

— GlobalData expects the energy and utilities construction market to record a forecast-period CAGR of 3.42% in nominal terms. The government aims to generate 46–58% of the country’s total electricity production through nuclear power by 2040. Accordingly, the plan seeks to add 2,500MW of new nuclear energy capacity by 2035.

— The government plans to launch the 11-year National Investment Plan for the period of 2019–2030. The plan seeks to invest CZK3.5 trillion (US$162.4 billion) to develop overall infrastructure between 2019 and 2030. Accordingly, 17,000 projects will be implemented across the country by 2030, in the areas of transport, energy, utilities, education, housing, communication and healthcare development.

— Forecast-period growth in the institutional construction market will be supported by the government’s focus on research and development. In 2018, the government approved public funding for large research infrastructure until 2022. Accordingly, the financial support will be provided to 48 large research infrastructures, in the areas of biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and engineering, social sciences and humanities, environmental sciences and energy.

— The total construction project pipeline in the Czech Republic — as tracked by GlobalData, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million — stands at CZK574.6 billion (US$27.0 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is well balanced, with 49.2% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of February 2019.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the Czech Republic.

— Historical (2014–2018) and forecast (2019–2023) valuations of the construction industry in the Czech Republic, featuring details of key growth drivers.

— Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

— Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

— Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

GlobalData's "Construction in the Czech Republic — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023", report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Czech construction industry, including —

— The Czech construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

— Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Czech construction industry

— Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Key Points from TOC:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. CONSTRUCTION OUTLOOK: AT-A-GLANCE

3. LATEST NEWS AND INDICATORS

4. KEY DRIVERS AND RISKS

4.1. Economic Performance

4.2. Political Environment

4.3. Demographics

4.4. Risk Profile

5. CONSTRUCTION OUTLOOK

5.1. All Construction

5.1.1. Outlook

5.1.2. Project analytics

5.2. Commercial Construction

5.2.1. Outlook

5.2.2. Project analytics

5.3. Industrial Construction

5.3.1. Outlook

5.3.2. Project analytics

5.4. Infrastructure Construction

5.4.1. Outlook

5.4.2. Project analytics

5.5. Energy and Utilities Construction

5.5.1. Outlook

5.5.2. Project analytics

5.6. Institutional Construction

5.6.1. Outlook

5.6.2. Project analytics

5.7. Residential Construction

5.7.1. Outlook

5.7.2. Project analytics

6. KEY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANTS

6.1. Contractors

6.2. Consultants

