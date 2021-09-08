Country Profile: Cosmetics and Toiletries in Canada

The Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry is led by the skincare sector in the value terms and it is also forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2018–2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the highest value share in the distribution of cosmetics & toiletries in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector in 2018, while glass is expected to be the fastest growing pack material during 2018–2023. ‘L`Oreal S.A.’, Procter & Gamble and ‘Coty, Inc.’ are the leading market players in the Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the cosmetics & toiletries industry in Canada provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

— Industry data: Overall industry value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013–2023.

— Sector coverage: Value and growth analysis for feminine hygiene, fragrances, haircare, make-up, male toiletries, oral hygiene, personal hygiene, skincare and suncare with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018–2023.

— Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, department stores, convenience stores, drugstores & pharmacies, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, variety store & general merchandise retailers, vending machines, e-retailers, chemists/pharmacies, parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, and other general retailers.

— Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in value terms in 2018.

— Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each sector in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass and others; pack type data for: Bottle, tube, aerosol, tub, bag/sachet, and jar.

Scope:

– The per capita consumption of cosmetics & toiletries is higher in Canada compared to the both global and regional levels

— The skincare sector is expected to gain the maximum share, in value terms, during 2018–2023

— Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry

— Gillette is the leading brand in the Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry

— Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry.

Reasons to buy:

– Identify high potential sectors and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis.

— Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities.

— Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning.

— Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion.

— The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the industry.

— Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

L`Oreal S.A

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Unilever

Coty Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Yves Rocher International

Kao

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Revlon Inc

Key Points from TOC:

Report scope

Executive summary

Canada in the global and regional context

Canada in the global and North American cosmetics & toiletries industry

Canada compared to other leading countries in North America

Per capita consumption and expenditure — Canada compared to North America and global level

Industry analysis — cosmetics & toiletries

Country snapshot — cosmetics & toiletries industry in Canada

Value and volume analysis — cosmetics & toiletries industry in Canada

Cross sector comparison — value and growth rate

Change in sector share by value

Cross sector comparison — volume and growth rate

Change in sector share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by sector

Sector analysis: feminine hygiene

Category analysis (in value terms): feminine hygiene

Category analysis (in volume terms): feminine hygiene

Sector analysis: fragrances

Category analysis (in value terms): fragrances

Category analysis (in volume terms): fragrances

Sector analysis: haircare

Category analysis (in value terms): haircare

Category analysis (in volume terms): haircare

Sector analysis: make-up

Category analysis (in value terms): make-up

Category analysis (in volume terms): make-up

Sector analysis: male toiletries

Category analysis (in value terms): male toiletries

Category analysis (in volume terms): male toiletries

Sector analysis: oral hygiene

Category analysis (in value terms): oral hygiene

Category analysis (in volume terms): oral hygiene

Sector analysis: personal hygiene

Category analysis (in value terms): personal hygiene

Category analysis (in volume terms): personal hygiene

Sector analysis: skincare

Category analysis (in value terms): skincare

Category analysis (in volume terms): skincare

Sector analysis: suncare

Category analysis (in value terms): suncare

Category analysis (in volume terms): suncare

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: cosmetics & toiletries

Distribution channel share analysis by sector

Competitive landscape

Brand share analysis by industry

Brand share analysis by sector

Private label share analysis by sector

Growth of private label compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by sector

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Continued…

