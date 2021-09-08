Country Profile: Cosmetics and Toiletries in Canada
The Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry is led by the skincare sector in the value terms and it is also forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2018–2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the highest value share in the distribution of cosmetics & toiletries in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector in 2018, while glass is expected to be the fastest growing pack material during 2018–2023. ‘L`Oreal S.A.’, Procter & Gamble and ‘Coty, Inc.’ are the leading market players in the Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry.
GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the cosmetics & toiletries industry in Canada provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.
What else is contained?
— Industry data: Overall industry value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013–2023.
— Sector coverage: Value and growth analysis for feminine hygiene, fragrances, haircare, make-up, male toiletries, oral hygiene, personal hygiene, skincare and suncare with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018–2023.
— Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, department stores, convenience stores, drugstores & pharmacies, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, variety store & general merchandise retailers, vending machines, e-retailers, chemists/pharmacies, parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, and other general retailers.
— Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in value terms in 2018.
— Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each sector in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass and others; pack type data for: Bottle, tube, aerosol, tub, bag/sachet, and jar.
Scope:
– The per capita consumption of cosmetics & toiletries is higher in Canada compared to the both global and regional levels
— The skincare sector is expected to gain the maximum share, in value terms, during 2018–2023
— Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry
— Gillette is the leading brand in the Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry
— Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Canadian cosmetics & toiletries industry.
Reasons to buy:
– Identify high potential sectors and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis.
— Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities.
— Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning.
— Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion.
— The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the industry.
— Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
Key Players:
Procter & Gamble
L`Oreal S.A
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Unilever
Coty Inc
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc
Yves Rocher International
Kao
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Revlon Inc
Key Points from TOC:
Report scope
Executive summary
Canada in the global and regional context
Canada in the global and North American cosmetics & toiletries industry
Canada compared to other leading countries in North America
Per capita consumption and expenditure — Canada compared to North America and global level
Industry analysis — cosmetics & toiletries
Country snapshot — cosmetics & toiletries industry in Canada
Value and volume analysis — cosmetics & toiletries industry in Canada
Cross sector comparison — value and growth rate
Change in sector share by value
Cross sector comparison — volume and growth rate
Change in sector share by volume
Per capita consumption analysis by sector
Sector analysis: feminine hygiene
Category analysis (in value terms): feminine hygiene
Category analysis (in volume terms): feminine hygiene
Sector analysis: fragrances
Category analysis (in value terms): fragrances
Category analysis (in volume terms): fragrances
Sector analysis: haircare
Category analysis (in value terms): haircare
Category analysis (in volume terms): haircare
Sector analysis: make-up
Category analysis (in value terms): make-up
Category analysis (in volume terms): make-up
Sector analysis: male toiletries
Category analysis (in value terms): male toiletries
Category analysis (in volume terms): male toiletries
Sector analysis: oral hygiene
Category analysis (in value terms): oral hygiene
Category analysis (in volume terms): oral hygiene
Sector analysis: personal hygiene
Category analysis (in value terms): personal hygiene
Category analysis (in volume terms): personal hygiene
Sector analysis: skincare
Category analysis (in value terms): skincare
Category analysis (in volume terms): skincare
Sector analysis: suncare
Category analysis (in value terms): suncare
Category analysis (in volume terms): suncare
Distribution analysis
Distribution channel share analysis: cosmetics & toiletries
Distribution channel share analysis by sector
Competitive landscape
Brand share analysis by industry
Brand share analysis by sector
Private label share analysis by sector
Growth of private label compared to branded products
Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by sector
Packaging analysis
Pack material
Continued…
