Directed Energy Weapon Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Directed Energy Weapon Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Directed Energy Weapon Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation by Platform (Airborne, Ground-based, and Naval), by Type (Lethal Weapons, and Non-Lethal Weapons), Applications (Military and Homeland Security), and by Region – Global Forecast Till 2023.

Directed Energy Weapon Market Highlights

Directed energy weapons are weapons that emit highly focused energy to damage the target. Directed energy weapons are capable of selecting targets which are discrete. Growing concerns of terrorist activities across the globe along with cross border threats and armed conflicts as expected to push the demand in the directed energy weapon market.

The global directed energy weapon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players of global Directed energy weapon markets are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Raytheon Company (U.S), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), Boeing Company (U.S), BAE Systems PLC (U.K), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Moog Inc. (U.S.), and Quinetiq Group PLC. (U.S.).

Segmentation overview

The directed energy weapon market is segmented based on platform, type, application, and region. On the basis of platform, airborne is widely used and comprises the largest market share due to changing geo-political dynamics. On the basis of type, lethal weapons are expected to witness a highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of application, military applications are expected to witness a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high research and development investment, particularly in lethal weapons, is one of the key factors expected to propel the growth of the directed energy weapons market. For instance, Lockheed Martin had developed high power laser weapon systems for the U.S. navy for intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance and counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities. Similarly, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Rheinmetall developed directed energy systems for the U.S. Air Force and Bundeswehr, respectively.

Regional Analysis

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North American region is expected to dominate the market in future due to technology advancements in warfare platforms and increasing defense budgets. A majority of the companies operating in the directed energy weapons market are based in the U.S. Europe is second to the North America directed energy weapon market due to rise in the military spending in countries, such as Ukraine. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in directed energy weapon market due to increasing terrorism incidences and border threats.

Thus, the global directed energy weapon market is estimated to witness an approximately 26% CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Scope of the Report

The report for Global Directed Energy Weapon Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

