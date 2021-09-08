DNA SEQUENCING 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 20.93% AND FORECAST TO 2022

DNA sequencing is the process of determining the precise order of the four nucleotides, namely, adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine, in a strand of DNA.

The analysts forecast the global DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 20.93% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global DNA sequencing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales DNA sequencing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BGI

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Illumina

• Pacific Biosciences of California

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market driver

• The all-inclusive cost structure of sequencing products

Market challenge

• Difficulties in clinical interpretations and inadequate reimbursements

Market trend

• Growth of the bioinformatics tools that make DNA sequencing easy

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

