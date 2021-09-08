Dock Scheduling Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dock Scheduling Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Dock scheduling software is a collaborative solution that enables shippers, carriers and consignees to schedule dock management.

In 2018, the global Dock Scheduling Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dock Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dock Scheduling Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Open Systems (ProcessPro)

Manhattan Associates

ALC Logistics

C3 Solutions

Roper Technologies (IntelliTrans)

DataDriven Recycling

NCR

Exotrac

Transporeon Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dock Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dock Scheduling Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dock Scheduling Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dock Scheduling Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dock Scheduling Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dock Scheduling Software Market Size

2.2 Dock Scheduling Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dock Scheduling Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Dock Scheduling Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dock Scheduling Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dock Scheduling Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Dock Scheduling Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Dock Scheduling Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Dock Scheduling Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dock Scheduling Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Dock Scheduling Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Dock Scheduling Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Dock Scheduling Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Open Systems (ProcessPro)

12.1.1 Open Systems (ProcessPro) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.1.4 Open Systems (ProcessPro) Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Open Systems (ProcessPro) Recent Development

12.2 Manhattan Associates

12.2.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.2.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

12.3 ALC Logistics

12.3.1 ALC Logistics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.3.4 ALC Logistics Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ALC Logistics Recent Development

12.4 C3 Solutions

12.4.1 C3 Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.4.4 C3 Solutions Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 C3 Solutions Recent Development

12.5 Roper Technologies (IntelliTrans)

12.5.1 Roper Technologies (IntelliTrans) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.5.4 Roper Technologies (IntelliTrans) Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Roper Technologies (IntelliTrans) Recent Development

12.6 DataDriven Recycling

12.6.1 DataDriven Recycling Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.6.4 DataDriven Recycling Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 DataDriven Recycling Recent Development

12.7 NCR

12.7.1 NCR Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.7.4 NCR Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NCR Recent Development

12.8 Exotrac

12.8.1 Exotrac Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.8.4 Exotrac Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Exotrac Recent Development

12.9 Transporeon Group

12.9.1 Transporeon Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dock Scheduling Software Introduction

12.9.4 Transporeon Group Revenue in Dock Scheduling Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Transporeon Group Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

