Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Drone Logistics and Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Logistics and Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PINC Solutions
Drone Delivery Canada
DroneScan
Infinium Robotics
Matternet
Skycart
Skysense
Zipline International
Flirtey
Flytrex
Altitude Angel
AirMap
Uber
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Warehousing
Shipping
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Civil and Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drone Logistics and Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drone Logistics and Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drone Logistics and Transportation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Warehousing
1.4.3 Shipping
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 Civil and Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size
2.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Drone Logistics and Transportation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Drone Logistics and Transportation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 PINC Solutions
12.1.1 PINC Solutions Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.1.4 PINC Solutions Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 PINC Solutions Recent Development
12.2 Drone Delivery Canada
12.2.1 Drone Delivery Canada Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.2.4 Drone Delivery Canada Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Drone Delivery Canada Recent Development
12.3 DroneScan
12.3.1 DroneScan Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.3.4 DroneScan Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DroneScan Recent Development
12.4 Infinium Robotics
12.4.1 Infinium Robotics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.4.4 Infinium Robotics Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Infinium Robotics Recent Development
12.5 Matternet
12.5.1 Matternet Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.5.4 Matternet Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Matternet Recent Development
12.6 Skycart
12.6.1 Skycart Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.6.4 Skycart Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Skycart Recent Development
12.7 Skysense
12.7.1 Skysense Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.7.4 Skysense Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Skysense Recent Development
12.8 Zipline International
12.8.1 Zipline International Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.8.4 Zipline International Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Zipline International Recent Development
12.9 Flirtey
12.9.1 Flirtey Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.9.4 Flirtey Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Flirtey Recent Development
12.10 Flytrex
12.10.1 Flytrex Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Introduction
12.10.4 Flytrex Revenue in Drone Logistics and Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Flytrex Recent Development
12.11 Altitude Angel
12.12 AirMap
12.13 Uber
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
