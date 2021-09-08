Educational Toy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
An educational toy is a toy that helps a child learn something good, something that will help in the future. It plays an important role in the development of children in as much as it gives opportunity for children to play with one another. It also helps them to have public exposure.
The global Educational Toy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Educational Toy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Educational Toy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
LEGO
Mattel
Hasbro
Bandai
TAKARA TOMY
Gigotoys
MGA Entertainment
Melissa & Doug
Simba-Dickie Group
Giochi Preziosi
PLAYMOBIL
Ravensburger
Vtech
Leapfrog
Spin Master
MindWare
Safari
BanBao
Qunxing
Goldlok Toys
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Activity toys
Games and Puzzles
Construction Toys
Dolls and Accessories
Outdoor and Sports Toys
Other Type
Segment by Application
Infant/Preschool Toys
Age 6-8
Age Between 9-11
Other
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Executive Summary
1 Educational Toy Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Educational Toy
1.2 Educational Toy Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Educational Toy Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Activity toys
1.2.3 Games and Puzzles
1.2.4 Construction Toys
1.2.5 Dolls and Accessories
1.2.6 Outdoor and Sports Toys
1.2.7 Other Type
1.3 Educational Toy Segment by Application
1.3.1 Educational Toy Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Infant/Preschool Toys
1.3.3 Age 6-8
1.3.4 Age Between 9-11
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Educational Toy Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Educational Toy Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Educational Toy Market Size
1.5.1 Global Educational Toy Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Educational Toy Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Educational Toy Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Educational Toy Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Educational Toy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Educational Toy Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Educational Toy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Educational Toy Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Educational Toy Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Educational Toy Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Educational Toy Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Educational Toy Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Educational Toy Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Educational Toy Production
3.4.1 North America Educational Toy Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Educational Toy Production
3.5.1 Europe Educational Toy Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Educational Toy Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Educational Toy Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Educational Toy Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Educational Toy Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Educational Toy Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Educational Toy Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Educational Toy Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Educational Toy Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Educational Toy Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Educational Toy Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Educational Toy Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Educational Toy Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Educational Toy Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Educational Toy Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Educational Toy Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Educational Toy Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Educational Toy Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Educational Toy Business
7.1 LEGO
7.1.1 LEGO Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 LEGO Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Mattel
7.2.1 Mattel Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Mattel Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Hasbro
7.3.1 Hasbro Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Hasbro Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Bandai
7.4.1 Bandai Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Bandai Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 TAKARA TOMY
7.5.1 TAKARA TOMY Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 TAKARA TOMY Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Gigotoys
7.6.1 Gigotoys Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Gigotoys Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 MGA Entertainment
7.7.1 MGA Entertainment Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 MGA Entertainment Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Melissa & Doug
7.8.1 Melissa & Doug Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Melissa & Doug Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Simba-Dickie Group
7.9.1 Simba-Dickie Group Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Simba-Dickie Group Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Giochi Preziosi
7.10.1 Giochi Preziosi Educational Toy Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Educational Toy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Giochi Preziosi Educational Toy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 PLAYMOBIL
7.12 Ravensburger
7.13 Vtech
7.14 Leapfrog
7.15 Spin Master
7.16 MindWare
7.17 Safari
7.18 BanBao
7.19 Qunxing
7.20 Goldlok Toys
Continued….
