Endoscopy Visualization Components Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2028

Modern endoscopy visualization is gaining increasing use owing to new high definition imagery capabilities, which aid greatly in the diagnosis and treatment of complex diseases such as cancer, lung disorders, urological disorders and more, through improved open and minimally invasive surgical procedures in recent years.

Adoption of Ultra-high-definition Visualization Systems to Augment Endoscopy Visualization Components Market

Rising incidences of diseases including cancer and gastrointestinal disorders has resulted in increased awareness among patients and the medical community about new endoscopy visualization tools, which include robot-assisted endoscopy and capsule endoscopes among others, which use ultra-high-definition visualization.

Endoscopy cameras are anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to constant updates by manufacturers with ultra-high-definition capabilities become standard for superlative detail of visceral organs during medical procedures.

Hospitals and clinics worldwide are anticipated to witness the highest rate of adoption for endoscopy visualization components during the forecast period owing largely owing to relatively high rate of usage of endoscopy equipment.

On the other hand, the acute shortage of skilled physicians and endoscopy specialists who have the knowledge to appropriately handle visualization components is anticipated to act as a major constraint to the growth of the endoscopy visualization components market.

Consumables and Tech Innovations to Drive Focus of Endoscopy Visualization Components Market Players

Product development through technological innovations, and expansion of consumables are anticpated to be the key strategic activities to be followed by major players in the endoscopy visualization components market including Hoya Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH, to strengthen their market presence.

Stryker Corporation has released its 1588 AIM camera system which makes use of high definition camera components which enable 9 surgical camera settings, and a number of advanced imagery modalities including DESAT, ENV, IRIS, and more. The company also introduced its PneumoClear insufflator range which includes features such as integrated humidification, heating, and smoke evacuation capabilities, for improved laparoscopy processes.

The Wassenburg subsidiary of the Hoya Corporation focuses on high quality consumables for endoscopy components such as their disinfectants, detergents and their range of EndoFender component covers for safe transportation and storage, with auto cleaning and disinfecting capabilities. The company also produces specialized carts to prevent components from getting affected by airborne contaminants.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation released their ELUXEO™ 7000 range of endoscopy visualization component system, which uses an innovative a multi-light 4-LED light source that significantly improves on durability up to 10,000 hours and reduces energy consumption, while minimizing maintenance requirements such as the frequent changing of light bulbs.

Rising Incidences of Complex Diseases to Sustain Endoscopy Visualization Components Market in North America and Europe

North America followed by Europe are expected to continue their control over major endoscopy visualization components market owing to relatively higher rates of cancer in the region. High awareness among the healthcare community and patients about the benefits of endoscopy are also contributing to the market. In addition, the United States also has a favorable environment for reimbursement policies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and higher investments by hospitals on the adoption of new endoscopy equipment along with growing rates of research activities in Canada are anticipated to strongly boost the market in the region.

On the other hand, emerging economies Brazil, China and India are providing large growth opportunities for the endoscopy visualization components market owing to modernization initiatives in public and private healthcare sectors in these regions and the consequent growth of installations of endoscopy devices in these countries. However, at the same time, low awareness, lack of professionals with the adequate skills, and prohibitive prices are expected to hamper market growth in these regions.

Classification of the Global Endoscopy Visualization Components Market

Endoscopy visualization components can be broadly categorized into 7 major segments which include camera heads, insufflators, light sources, monitors, suction pumps, video processors, and printers. The report provides data on the basis of revenue, price, growth rate and market share.

The report provided here on the endoscopy visualization components market is a result of scrutiny at a global and regional level to recognize and make use of crucial data that has been validated with extensive research on aspects including competitive scenarios and unused business opportunities.