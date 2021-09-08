Event Management Services Industry: World Market Industry, Conferences, Conventions, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Economic Indicators, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast to 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Event Management Services market for 2018-2023. Event Management Services is the application of project management to the creation and development of large scale events.
With the increasing globalization there will be a surge in the demand of event management services with companies opting for different companies offering them a myriad of services.
Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The region was the early adopter of event management as a service and the expected increase in the adoption of cloud-based event management services by enterprises and government organizations will fuel the growth of the market in the Americas in the next few years.
APAC is one of the fastest growing regions and has a favorable market for event management and service vendors. The region has a broad customer base across industries, and thus needs brand marketing activities to reach out to potential customers.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Event Management Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Event Management Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
- Segmentation by product type:
Festivals
Conferences
Formal Parties
Concerts
Conventions
Segmentation by application:
Corporate Organizations
Public Organizations and NGOs
Individual Users
- We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
- The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Lanyon
Cvent
Etouches
Eventbrite
Eventzilla
Regpack
XING Events
Bizzabo
CadmiumCD
Certain
Dean Evans and Associates
Profit Systems
iRez Systems
KweekWeek
Lyyti
Member Solutions
PlanetReg
Planning Pod
RegPoint Solutions
ReServe Interactive
Ungerboeck Systems International
SFX Entertainment
The Conference People
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
- Research objectives
– To study and analyze the global Event Management Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
– To understand the structure of Event Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Event Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Event Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the size of Event Management Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.