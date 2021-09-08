Eye Tracking Market Trends, Size, Strategy, Segments, Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Eye Tracking Market Highlights:

The Eye Tracking market is growing rapidly in the developing countries as it is affordable, non-intrusive and reliable metric of visual processing. The electronic eye tracking consist of camera that records the eye images embedded with the VR headset for the eye movement and positioning. The eye tracking technology will also reduce graphics distortion when rendering VR graphics.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Eye Tracking Market has expected to reach USD 1,432 Million by the end of forecast period growing with 29% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The study indicates that the eye tracking data also offers an in-depth look into the minds of consumers. The video data devices which is embedded with eye tracking can captures the dynamic environment such as home, office, or multiple screens. The advanced eye-tracking technology allows to understand the human behavior which will optimize the opportunities for any company to strategize their marketing analyzing the customer behavior. The eye tracking creates an effective user interfaces and advertisements.

Major Key Players:

Facebook Inc. (US)

Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia)

Ergoneers GmbH (Germany)

Tobii AB (Sweden)

SR Research Ltd. (Canada)

PRS IN VIVO (US)

Apple Inc. (U.S)

Smart Eye AB( Sweden)

EyeTech Digital Systems (U.S)

Lumen Research Ltd. (UK)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Eye Tracking market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Eye Tracking market. In North America region, the eye tracking is becoming the part of VR API, an open standard under development which is being the support of Oculus, Google, NVIDIA and others.

Europe is expected to grow in the forecast years as the major players such as SMI, is bringing eye tracking technology to both standalone VR head-mounted displays and smartphone. These growing investment by major players in Europe is expected to drive the eye tracking market in the region. APAC region has the highest CAGR due to the technological innovations in the eye tracking devices and reduction in prices of the eye-tracking devices in the region.

Eye Tracking Market Segmentation:

The Eye Tracking Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical and region. The type segment includes remote eye tracking and mobile eye tracking. The application segment includes virtual reality, research and human computer interface. The vertical segment includes aerospace, retail, automotive, government & defense and the region segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Under application segment, the mobile eye tracking is being widely used to measure how drivers are affected by a new way of patented advertising on pillars in parking garages.

Intended Audience:

Raw material providers

Eye-tracking product developers

Eye-tracking -related associations

Government bodies

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

