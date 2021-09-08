Fermented Drinks Market Analysis -Worldwide Opportunities, Revenue, Production, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2023

Market Definition:

Fermented drinks or beverages are witnessing a comeback in the food & beverages industry due to the health benefits offered by them. Non-alcoholic fermented drinks are helpful in restoring and maintaining digestive health as they aid in the healthy growth of beneficial gut bacteria. The market is experiencing a rise in its growth owing to the increasing demand for fermented beverages by high-net-worth-individual (HNWI) population, especially in the developed nations. However, alcoholic fermented drinks are witnessing a threat from carbonated soft drinks prepared using natural ingredients.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

The market players are focusing on their R&D activities to launch new and innovative fermented drinks that contain no or very low concentration of alcohol. In addition, the players are also focusing on making such products accessible and visible to the customers, across the globe, owing to the increasing acceptance of non-alcoholic fermented drinks. Moreover, prominent players are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolio and global presence. In 2016, PepsiCo. Acquired KeVita, which produces pure and organic beverages, with an aim to expand its product range and gain access to the customers of KeVita.

Key Players:

Döhler (Germany), Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd (India), Puna Noni Naturals (the US), Caldwell Bio Fermentation Canada Inc. (Canada), KeVita, Inc. (California), Lifeway Foods, Inc. (the US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), The Kefir Company (New Zealand), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Coca Cola Company (the US), and Groupe Danone (France) are some of the key players in the global fermented drinks market.

Segmentation:

The global fermented drinks market has been segmented based on source, type, distribution channel, and region.

By source, the global fermented drinks market has been classified as fruits, vegetables, grains, milk, and others.

By type, the global fermented drinks market has been classified as alcoholic, and non-alcoholic. The alcoholic segment is further bifurcated into beer, wine, and others. The non-alcoholic segment is bifurcated into kefir, kombucha, oshikundu, and others.

The Global Fermented Drinks Market Has Also Been Segregated, on the basis of the distribution channel, into store and non-store. The store segment is further bifurcated into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

The global fermented drinks market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American fermented drinks market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European fermented drinks market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The fermented drinks market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The fermented drinks market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Market Summary:

North America is expected to dominate the fermented drinks market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance can be attributed to various factors such as the presence of several market players, increasing HNWI population, and higher inclination of consumers towards alcoholic fermented beverages. The rising awareness regarding health among the European consumers is expected to render a significant share of the market to Europe during the upcoming years. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR due to the changing lifestyle of people and rising population of the region.