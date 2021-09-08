Field Erected Boiler Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2028 – Future Market Insights

Field Erected Boiler: Market Overview

Boiler date back to the late 1700’s with simple kettle type Boiler that simply boil water into steam. Later in 1867, with the development of convection Boiler, the steam generating industry began. During 1960s, Boiler came with membrane tube walls in response to industry and non-commercial demands. Boiler create heated or steam water, providing heat for industrial processes and climate control. From schools & hospitals to factories and food production, Boiler are used by many industries. Many types of Boiler, such as fire tube, water tube and field erected Boiler, are used in a myriad of industries.

Over time, boiler technology has evolved and in recent years, it has been evolving with advanced computerization to keep pace with strict environmental regulations. From packaged Boiler to field erected Boiler, systems are designed on job site to fit in limited spaces. Generally, field Boiler have a heat input capacity greater than 200 MMBtu/hr.

Why study the Field Erected Boiler Market?

Over the years, the energy & power industry had changed and new machines are being introduced in the field erected boiler market along with innovative designs for boiler as well as for their components. The industrial boiler market registered strong growth in 2017 in terms of value and volume both and its outlook is positive for the future as well. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the petro chemical industry. With the help of government support, companies are investing across the regions to increase their customer base.

Technological advancements in field erected boiler market have piqued end user interest and new expansions and joint ventures are burgeoning the demand for petro chemical products. The petro chemical sector shoulders the growth of any economy by being the backbone of some of the key industries, such as infrastructure, agriculture, infrastructure, textiles and consumer durables, and in turn leads to a surge in the demand for field erected boiler market.

However, many industry plants generate steam only for process use or to drive small turbines. For these applications, pre-constructed, package boiler are often sufficient. A key advantage associated with industrial boiler is that they can be added in stages, as plant capacity increases. Emerging economies, such as China, Brazil and India, will possess better market opportunities over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number power plant projects in these countries.

Field Erected Boiler: Product Definition and Segmentation

A field erected boiler is a boiler where some of the non-pressure and pressure parts (such as water and steam drum) are constructed at the site area. Generally, large water boilers are field erected. Field erected boiler units are the only boiler available for any technologies above 200,000 pph. The field erected boiler market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

On the basis of components, global field erected boiler market can be segmented as:

Steam Drum

Water Drum

Mud Drum

Furnace Wall Panels

Burners

Stoker Units

Oil fired Boiler

Others

On the basis of application, global field erected boiler market can be segmented as:

Petro & Chemical

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metal

Others

On the basis of product type, global field erected boiler market can be segmented as:

Single Drum

Bi Drum

On the basis of fuel type, global field erected boiler market can be segmented as:

Coal

Gas Oil

Bio Mass

Natural Gas

Others

On the basis of combustion type, global field erected boiler market can be segmented as:

Stoker

Thermic Fluid

Fluidized Bed

Others

Field Erected Boiler: Regional Market Outlook

The global field erected Boiler market can be segmented into the following regions – Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. China and India have been dominant in the global field erected Boiler market mainly due to the increasing demand from the energy and power sector. The U.S. is pegged to be a prominent market due to the high product penetration rate. Western and Eastern Europe are also expected to provide sound growth opportunities due to the rising demand from petro chemical industries. Latin America is also projected to grow with a considerably high CAGR. Moreover, growth in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to be considerably slow as compared to other regions.

Field Erected Boiler Market: Key Players

Key players identified in the global field erected Boiler market are ABB Ltd., Zeeco Connecticut, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Applied Control Engineering Inc., Indeck Power Equipment Co., Ware Inc., Allied General Services, Allied General Services, Miller & Chitty Co, Inc., Industrial Boiler & Mechanical Co. Inc., HydroTherm, Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Wellons and others.

Field Erected Boiler Market: Key Opportunities

In recent years, China and India have been two of the fastest developing industrial economies. This increasing industrialization has led to a significant increase in electricity demand in the countries, which in turn resulted in the establishment of many new power plants. Moreover, growing oil & gas industries are also expected to create an immense opportunity for manufacturers to invest in industrial boiler products and components.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate field erected boiler market data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.