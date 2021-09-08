FORCE SENSOR MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2023
Force Sensor Market 2018
Force sensors are used to measure static and dynamic forces across various industrial automation processes; for example, they are used in an assembly of two parts with a sequence of static and dynamic programmable force fields. Automation in businesses across the global industrial landscape is expected to boost the efficiency of manufacturing in a relatively lesser time.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Force Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By 2025 end, revenue generated from the magneto-elastic force sensor segment is estimated to exceed US$ 900 Mn, increasing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
TE Connectivity
Freescale
ATI
GE
Innovative Sensor Technology
Tekscan
Sensata
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Capacitive Force Sensor
Piezo-resistive Force Sensor
Piezo-electric Force Sensor
Magneto-elastic Force Sensor
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Monitoring & Control
Testing & Measurement
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Force Sensor Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Capacitive Force Sensor
1.2.2 Piezo-resistive Force Sensor
1.2.3 Piezo-electric Force Sensor
1.2.4 Magneto-elastic Force Sensor
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Monitoring & Control
1.3.2 Testing & Measurement
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 TE Connectivity
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Force Sensor Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 TE Connectivity Force Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Freescale
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Force Sensor Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Freescale Force Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 ATI
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Force Sensor Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 ATI Force Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 GE
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Force Sensor Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 GE Force Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Innovative Sensor Technology
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Force Sensor Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Innovative Sensor Technology Force Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Tekscan
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Force Sensor Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Tekscan Force Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Sensata
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Force Sensor Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Sensata Force Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
