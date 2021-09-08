Frozen Ready Meal 2018 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

— Frozen Ready Meal Market 2018

Refrigeration plays a pivotal role in the operational workflow of global supply chain for food products and beverages. Freezing and frozen storage has also gained importance for being a key component in the global value chain of food & beverage products. Over the years, growing accessibility to refrigerated storage units has strengthened the global cold chain and created stable grounds for production and sales of frozen ready meals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Frozen Ready Meal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the end of 2025, over one-third of global frozen ready meals market value will be attained by the sales of chicken meals.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

General Mills

Nestle

McCain

Dr. Oetker

Daiya

Connies

Conagra

Atkins Nutritionals

California Pizza Kitchen

H.J. Heinz

FRoSTA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vegetarian Meals

Chicken Meals

Beef Meals

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Chain Services

Department Store

Others

