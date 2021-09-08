Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry: Market Overview, Major Player Share, Segmentation by Region, Product, Type, Cost Production Analysis and Forecast to 2018-2022

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 3.10% from 885 million $ in 2014 to 970 million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few years, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services will reach 1060 million $.

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

Section 1: Definition

ADP (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Aon Hewitt (U.S.)

Capgemini (France)

Infosys BPO Ltd (India)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Syntel (U.S.)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, Human Resource, KPO, Procurement)

Industry Segmentation (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents:

Section 1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Product Definition

Section 2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Major Player Share and Market Overview Section 3 Major Player Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Forecast 2018-2022

Section 9 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Cost of Production Analysis

Section 12 Conclusion

