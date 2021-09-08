Global Cargo Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Cargo Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cargo Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cargo Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Marsh
TIBA
Travelers Insurance
Halk Sigorta
Integro Group
Liberty Insurance Limited
Chubb
AGCS
Aon
Arthur J. Gallagher
Liberty Mutual Insurance
AIG
Swiss Re
Zurich Insurance
Atrium
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
Munich Re
Peoples Insurance Agency
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Land Cargo Insurance
Marine Cargo Insurance
Air Cargo Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Marine
Land
Aviation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cargo Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cargo Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cargo Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
