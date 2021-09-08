Global Cloud Database Security Market: By Type, Application, Vertical, Regions, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Overview, Geographic Segmentation, Target Audience, Porter’s 5 Force Model, and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Cloud Database Security Market to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2025.

Global Cloud Database Security Market valued approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19% over the forecast period 2017-2025 Cloud database security provides an integrated tool for the safety and security of information stored in the cloud. Cloud database security is the major concern for the firm due to the various applications related to information technology and increase in number of platforms for the data accessibility. The system ensures data integrity, availability, integrity, and accessibility to the authenticated user. The global cloud database security market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in demand for cloud-based services, the upsurge in the use of handheld devices such as BYOD & CYOD, and increase in government spending on digitalization. However, factors such as the requirement of high initial investment and growing cyber threats & malware are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Request for sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-67449

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Database Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia – Pacific will have fastest growth rate owing to growing internet penetration and digitalization. North America will also have significant growth rate, followed by Europe, due to the innovations obtained from security technologies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Cloud Activity Monitoring

Access Management

User Authentication

By Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Request for more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-67449

By Verticals:

Retail

BFSI

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MexicoRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM Corporation, FORTINET INC, MCAFEE LLC, GEMALTO NV, ORACLE CORPORATION, IMPERVA INC, INTEL SECURITY GROUP, INFORMATICA LTD, ENTIT SOFTWARE LLC, AXIS TECHNOLOGY LLC and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Database Security Market in Market Study:

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-67449/

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors