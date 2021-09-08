Global Compound Chocolate Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Compound chocolate is a product made from a combination of cocoa, vegetable fat and sweetness. As it uses less-expensive hard vegetable fats such as coconut oil in place of the more expensive cocoa butter, it is used a lower-cost alternative to true chocolate. It is referred to as compound coating when used as a coating for candy.

Market Dynamics

The growth of global compound chocolate market can be attributed to the increasing demand of low priced cocoa based products. The major market drivers includes increased price of cocoa butter, limited supply of cocoa products in the market, cheaper price of compound chocolates and its increasing demand in industrial and bakery applications. There has been increased demand of compound chocolates in the industrial application because of the technical advantages of non-requirement of tempering and an easy manufacturing process. On the contrary the regulations such as on addition of vegetable fats in chocolate by various regulatory authorities has posed a threat on this sector.

Market Segmentation

The compound chocolate market can be segmented on the basis of application, type of products and region. On the basis of application, these are used in industrial applications of bakery and confectionary products and in ice-creams. The compound chocolate sector has gained popularity among bakery applications due to the increased demand of coatings and coverings for bakery products. On the basis of product type, this market can be divided into compound chocolate chips, coverings, slabs and chocolate bars. The chocolate chips are used in ice-cream and cookie products. Chocolate slabs are mainly seen in industrial application where these are melted and further processed into final product.

Demographic Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of demography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Asia and South America. The major market share constituting the compound chocolate market are Asia Pacific, Europe and South America. The Global compound chocolate market is moving at a faster rate. Europe is the fastest emerging market and is the largest exporter of chocolate confectionary in the world.

Key Players

The major key market players are Hershey’s, Ferrero, and Domingo Ghirardelli, Lindt and Sprungli, Nestle, Lotte, Barry Callebaut and many more to count.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

